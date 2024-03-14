Tickets remain for upcoming beer festival

VW independent staff/submitted information

Tickets are still available for the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Van Wert on Tap Craft Beer Festival. The second annual event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in the Junior Fair building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Those attending will be able to enjoy unlimited tastings of selected wine and craft beer from some of the best breweries in the region including Moeller Brew Barn, Buffalo Rock Brewing Co., Two Bandits Brewing Co., Findlay Brewing Co., Gongoozlers Brewery, 1820 BrewWerks, Lake Rat Brewing, Second Crossing Brew Co., 4KD Crick Brewery, Lincoln Brewing Co, Tailspin Brewing Co., Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider, American Winery and Brewery, and Collins Fine Foods. Food trucks Smashdawgz, the Flying Burrito and Flip Side Grille will offer food for purchase.

General admission tickets (unlimited tastings, commemorative cup and entry at 6 p.m.) are $30 per person and VIP tickets (unlimited tastings, commemorative cup, and entry to the 5-6 p.m. VIP hour) are $50 per person, Tickets may be purchased by clicking here.

Premier Sponsor First Federal Savings and Loan is the Premier Sponsor of the event, and Superior Credit Union the Facilities Sponsor. Beer Barrel, Van Wert Federal Savings, Tenneco, Danfoss, Central Insurance, and Heather’s Daycare are Cheers Sponsors.

Anyone with questions about sponsorship or ticketing should contact Mark Verville at the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce at 419.238.4390 or email mark@vanwertchamber.com.