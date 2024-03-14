Tornado Watch in effect until midnight
VW independent staff
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Van Wert County and the entire surrounding area until midnight tonight.
POSTED: 03/14/24 at 5:04 pm. FILED UNDER: News
