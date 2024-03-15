Agencies helping storm ravaged area

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the dangerous severe weather system that impacted western Ohio on Thursday. The hardest hit areas appear to be Lakeview and Russells Point in Logan County. The Celina and Wapakoneta areas were also impacted by the potent storm system. The Ohio EMA, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Ohio Department of Transportation are working together to assist local communities in the path of the storms.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted issued statements regarding the tornadoes and dangerous weather:

“Fran and I are deeply saddened by those impacted by the tornadoes and severe storms,” DeWine said. “We share the grief of the families who lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods. Ohioans will come together as they always do with resilience and compassion as we support and rebuild our communities.”

“Tina and I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during last night’s tornadoes and heavy storms and our prayers to those grappling with the devastation left in their wake,” Husted said. “Let’s all offer our support as we navigate this tragedy as a unified Ohio.”

Ohio Emergency Management Agency/State Emergency Operations Center Actions

The EOC has been activated due to severe weather impacts.

The Ohio EMA Watch Office continues to monitor the impacts across different community lifelines and is coordinating with county, state, and federal partners to expediate any assistance needed.

Ohio EMA regional staff is embedded in impacted county EOCs, assisting intercounty and county-to-state coordination.

County EMAs are encouraged to share any county level coordination efforts and/or support needs in addition to any impacts related to the incident.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Actions

The Patrol is utilizing all available resources to assist motorists on Ohio’s roadways.

The Patrol is assisting state and county departments of transportation and Sheriff’s offices with a significant number of road closures and detours.

The Patrol is providing aerial support for damage assessments.

Ohio Department of Transportation Actions

ODOT crews continue to monitor roadways for debris and damage and assist with safely removing any hazards.

Due to the amount of rain, crews are monitoring flood prone areas throughout the state.

Check OHGO for current road closures and real-time traffic.

