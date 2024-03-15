Derek A. Hill

Derek A. Hill, 25, of Van Wert passed away surrounded by his loving mother on Wednesday afternoon, March 13, 2024, at Promedica Hospital of Toledo.

He was born on April 29, 1998, in Lima, the son of David A. Hill, Jr. and Angela Marie (Putt) Hill both of Van Wert.

Other family survivors include his sister, Lindsey (Kaleb) Jenkins of Van Wert; his niece, Ellie Mae Jenkins; his nephew, Dawson Chayse Jenkins; grandparents, David A (Linda K.) Hill, Sr. of Van Wert and Terry G. (Jeannette L.) Putt of rural Van Wert, and many aunts, uncles and cousins who adored Derek.

Derek loved to spend time with friends and play video games. He was a 2017 graduate of Van Wert High School and attended Trinity Friends Church of Van Wert. What Derek loved the most was being a uncle to Ellie and Dawson and taking them for rides in his electric wheelchair.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Trinity Friends Church of Van Wert with Pastor Matt Govern officiating. There will be visitation on Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. at Trinity Friends Church. Interment will take place Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: CureDuchenne, 100 Bayview Circle, Suite 5600, Newport Beach, California 92660

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.