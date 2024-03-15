Early voting continues this weekend

VW independent staff

Early in-person for next Tuesday’s primary election will continue through the weekend.

Registered voters may cast ballots at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In addition to the presidential primary and U.S. Congressional and Senate races, just one local race is on the ballot. Republican voters must choose between incumbent Van Wert County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum and challenger Lucas Myers.