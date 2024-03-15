Joy I. Taylor

Joy I. Taylor, 93, of Van Wert passed away at 8:22 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024, at her home.

She was born on June 1,1930, in Roselms to Russell Sanderson and Linda (Swanson) Sanderson, who both preceded her in death. She married Nolan R. Taylor in the Roselms Christian Church on May 29, 1948, and he survives.

Joy was a 1948 graduate of Grover Hill High School and worked alongside her husband on the family farm as a homemaker. She sang in the church’s choir, help with children’s church and was a Sunday School teacher at the Roslems Christian Church. Joy was a “Grand Champion” round/square dancer, a great seamstress and was a wife of a great contractor. Joy worked as a sale associates at the Eckerd Drug Store in Florida for seven years. She loved to read and had a great “sense of humor” to her.

Family survivors include her husband, Nolan R. Taylor; a daughter, Tonya J. Taylor of Van Wert; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Viola May Sanderson in infancy.

Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services for Joy will be held at 2 p.m. Monday with Pastor David Prior officiating. Burial will take place at Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill.

Preferred memorials: the Grover Hill Fire & EMS Department.

