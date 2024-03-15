NWS confirms EF-3 tornado devastates Indian Lake area

This drone photo shows just some of the devastation caused by an EF-3 tornado in the Indian Lake area Thursday night. Photo courtesy of Above Aerial LLC

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

LAKEVIEW — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-3 tornado devastated the Indian Lake area Thursday night. The tornado, packing wind speeds of 136-165 miles per hour, touched down at the southern end of Indian Lake at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday and caused severe damage to homes and businesses in the Lakeview and Russells Point communities, along with the Orchard Island area near Russells Point.

Search and rescue operations were conducted Thursday night and into Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, Logan County officials said search and rescue operations were completed. As many as 20 people reportedly suffered injuries and three people were reported dead as a result of the tornado.

All major roads near Lakeview and Russells Point were closed all day Friday and local authorities requested the public avoid the area.

Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement Friday morning and visited the affected area later in the day.

“Fran and I area deeply saddened by those impacted by the tornadoes and severe storms,” he said. “We share the grief of the families who lost loved ones, home and livelihoods. Ohioans will come together as they always do with resilience and compassion as we support and rebuild our communities.”

DeWine also pledged the state will provide resources to victims of the storm and will do everything they can, in conjunction with the state legislature, to help neighborhoods and businesses rebuild.

A tornado of unknown strength also touched down in Fryburg, east of Wapakoneta in Auglaize County. Several homes and structures sustained severe damage but there were no reports of injuries or deaths. As many as four tornados may have touched down in Auglaize County.

One of the tornados formed in Mercer County, near Rockford, moved in to Auglaize County near St. Marys, then hit the Glacier Hills Campground near Wapakoneta. A twister also hit the Grand Manor Mobile Home Park in Celina. At least two people reportedly suffered minor injuries. A number of other structures in the Celina area also sustained notable damage, including a distribution center and a warehouse owned by R.J. Corman Western Ohio Lines.