Shirley G. Jarvis

Shirley G. Jarvis, 75, of Van Wert, peacefully passed away early Thursday morning March 14, 2024, at Vancrest Nursing Home.

A beloved member of the community, she was born on August 14, 1948, in Gary, Indiana to Everett and Virginia (Morrison) Conrad. She married Daniel A. Jarvis on June 20, 1970. They had two wonderful sons, Joel and Josh, and had been married for almost 25 years. Daniel proceeded her in death on March 4, 1995.

Shirley attended Lincolnview High School and graduated in 1969 from Miami Valley School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She later received her BSN from the University of Saint Francis. She began her career at Ohio State University Hospital, then spent six years at Starr Commonwealth, and ultimately chose to share her love of nursing by teaching at Vantage Career Center where she retired after 36 years. Ever the quintessential nurse, she served for 20 years as board president for Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio.

Shirley never met a stranger and always ran into someone that knew and loved her everywhere she went. She loved spending time with family and friends, and was an active member of First United Methodist Church, where she led women’s bible study. Shirley also loved to travel, visiting her sons and taking adventures with friends. She accomplished her dream of visiting all 50 states. But her greatest joy in life was her two grandsons, Daniel and Ian, with whom she had an incredibly special bond.

Shirley is lovingly survived by her sons, Joel (Cindy) of Potomac Falls, Virginia, and Josh (Krista) of Acworth, Georgia, and their two sons Daniel and Ian. She will also be greatly missed by her sister V. Marlene (Richard) Jones of Middle Point; two brothers, Ed (Jill) and Steve Conrad, both of Florida. She cherished her sisters-in-law, Kay Jarvis, Mary Lou Anderson and Caroline Jarvis. Shirley was a much beloved aunt to her many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Vancrest for their excellent care and compassion. Joel and Josh would also like to extend a special thank you to their cousin Christy Wortman for all of her help, love and support for them and Shirley over the last several months.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday March 23, at First United Methodist Church with a visitation held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: can be made to support Shirley’s church family and help with the Easter offering toward the replacement of their rooftop heating units. The link to the e-giving portal is here.