Storm collection efforts underway

VW independent staff

Numerous collection efforts are underway to aid those in need in Logan County, after a powerful storm caused severe damage to the Lakeview and Russells Point areas Thursday night.

Van Wert Cinemas has a truck in the parking lot and is asking the community to donate water, non-perishable food and toiletries. Donations will be accepted until 7 p.m. tonight (Friday) and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, then the truck will be taken to the impacted area.

In addition, United Way of Logan County has launched the Indian Lake Tornado Relief Fund to help meet the immediate and long-term needs of Logan County families impacted by the March 14 storm.

Visit www.uwlogan.org to make your gift. 100 percent of every donation will go to the Indian Lake Tornado Relief Fund goes to help the community recover.