Carol Sidle

Carol was born on June 1, 1934 in Mercer County. Her parents were Walter J and Verle E. (Rice) Phelps, who both preceded her in death. She was born on a farm during the hottest recorded day. She joined one brother, Don E. Phelps who passed away on February 25, 2021.

On August 29, 1954 Carol J. Phelps and Wayne H. Sidle of Van Wert were joined in marriage at Zion Presbyterian Church near Jonestown, Ohio. They celebrated over 59 years of marriage before Wayne’s passing on January 6, 2014.

Carol’s passing was Friday night, March 15, 2024, and she joins many friends and family members who have gone before her. Remembering her will be son, Ronald W. Sidle of West Liberty, and daughter, Diane L. Morris (David L.) of Venedocia; grandchildren, Leah Keysor (Mike), Marie Winfield (Phillip), Noel Morris (Kayla), Ethan Morris (Jeri), Anne Johnson (Dan) and Olivia Bolon (Zeke). There are 23 very loved great-grandchildren who will hear stories of Great Grandma and her cookie baking, knitting, and love of the outdoors.

After graduation from York Local School, Van Wert County, in 1952, she worked as secretary at Farmer’s Mutual Insurance in Van Wert. She took time off to get their children started in school then returned to the Insurance company as part-time secretary assistant. In January 1971, Carol was hired by the Van Wert County Board of MR/DD as secretary and retired as office manager after 26 years, enjoying many families, friends and clients met along the way.

Carol has been a member of First United Methodist Church of Van Wert since 1957 serving on administration board, as group leader, trustee, as well as other committees. She especially enjoyed assisting with many meals. She helped then church secretary Phyllis Gehres with the initial service of the food pantry, and was proud to see its growth of community service.

After retirement, Carol volunteered at Vancrest Nursing Home, assisted living, for three years feeling right at home with the residents, delivering mail, sharing Bingo and memories.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Defiance In-house Hospice Center for their love and wonderful care of Carol. A special thanks to Lisa Heath at Van Wert CHP for all of her help.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 21, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Christian Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m., Wednesday and one hour prior to the services on Thursday. Casual attire is encouraged.

Preferred memorials: the First United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Haven of Hope Shelter or the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.