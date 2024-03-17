David “Lee” DeBolt

David “Lee” DeBolt, 88, of Van Wert, formerly of Convoy, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Vancrest Nursing Home, in Van Wert.

He was born on April 26, 1935, in Van Wert County to LeRoy “Roy” DeBolt and Thelma (Miller) DeBolt, who both preceded him in death. Lee was united in marriage to Audrey E. Egley on October 17, 1953 at Wood Chapel UB Church. She preceded him in death on January 6, 2016.

Lee volunteered on the Wren Fire Department and attended Rockford Belle Community Church. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #178, in Van Wert and a past member of the Wood Chapel U.M. Church, Countryside Chapel U.M. Church, Wren Historical Society and the Crestview Heritage Board.

He was employed at Dierkes Implement, Krick and Tyndall Tile Co., Yost Construction, and Burk Elevator all in Decatur, Indiana; Adams County Co-op Lumber Yard in Monroe, Indiana for 20 years; Fisher Cheese in Van Wert, and he retired as a fuel truck driver for the Convoy Equity, Keneco and now known as Mercer Landmark.

Lee served in the U.S. Army in the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas.

Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl (Jess) Taylor of Wren, Renee (Randy) Matthews of Van Wert, and Sharla (John) Thompson of Grover Hill; son, Michael L. DeBolt of Convoy; sister, Janet Hoverman of Van Wert; six grandchildren, Jesse Taylor III, Sindi Matthews, Justin (Anne) Taylor, Johnelle (Tim) Pohlman, Kimberlee Thompson, and John Thompson III; and six great-grandchildren, Jesse Taylor IV, Brecken Matthews, Nathan Taylor, Harper Taylor, Isaac and Owen Pohlman.

In addition to his wife and parents, Lee was preceded in death by a son, Kevin L. DeBolt in infancy; sister, Lois Hamrick, and two brothers, Larry and Harold DeBolt.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana, with Dana Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, in Ohio City. Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, and one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Thursday.

Preferred memorials: Rockford Belle Community Church or the Gideons International Society.