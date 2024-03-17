Dorothy Shafer

Dorothy Shafer, 95, passed away Friday, March 15, 2024, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born November 21, 1928, in Middle Point, to Lawrence and Lucy (Buckmaster) White. They both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Kenneth W. Shafer on December 13, 1947, and he preceded her in death on August 29, 1999.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Kenneth (Karen) Shafer of Spencerville; daughter, Sheryl (Dale) Ball of Convoy; five grandchildren, James, Chris and Julie Shafer; Erica Burkhalter; and David Ball; three great-grandchildren, and sisters, June Ernst of Van Wert, Iva Schmitt, and Veda Mox both of Delphos.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Kenneth White, and sisters, Clara White and Laura Shafer.

Dorothy was a 1946 graduate of Middle Point High School. She worked a short time at the Cigar Factory and 171/2 years at Meyer Cleaners. Dorothy retired from Aeroquip in 1994, after 22 years. She was spiritually involved at the Middle Point United Methodist Church, where she took on many roles to assist her fellow members. On beautiful days, you could find her working in the garden, tending to her vibrant flowers. The joy of her life was family. She loved holiday gatherings where everyone came together in joyful celebration.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

Preferred memorials: Middle Point United Methodist Church.