Rae Joan Bigham, 69, passed away Friday, March 15, 2024, at her residence in Van Wert.

Rae Joan Bigham

She was born on February 17, 1955, in Lima, the daughter of John Pershing Booher and Jean (North) Booher, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Carl E. Booher.

Survivors include her two sons, Scott Bigham and Cody Bigham both of Van Wert; stepsons, William Lucas and Michael Bigham; a step-daughter, Jessica Dugger of Convoy; 21 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Mona Allenbaugh of Van Wert; a half-sister, Jackie (Larry) Klinger of Van Wert, and two half-brothers, Jim Adams and Bill Booher.

Rae was a 1973 graduate of Van Wert High School and attended the First Baptist Church in Defiance. She had worked at Kennedy Manufacturing in Van Wert.

There will be private services at the convenience of the family.

