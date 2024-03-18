Myers to become Crestview HS principal

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Pending board approval, Mimi Myers will be named as Crestview High School’s new principal.

Myers currently serves as Crestview Director of Curriculum/Instruction, but will resign that position to become principal. The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will vote on her appointment during tonight’s monthly meeting. She’s expected to be given a two-year contract, effective August 1, plus 10 additional days for transition purposes.

Myers is replacing Dave Bowen, who’s retiring at the end of the current school year.

Tonight’s Crestview school board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room.