Ruby Jane Myers, 87, went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Vancrest Health Care Center, Van Wert.

She was born June 23, 1936 in Scott to Nile Hockenberry and Myrtle (McAllister) Hockenberry, who both preceded her in death.

Ruby worked for many years at Central Mutual and ABC Heating in Van Wert.

She was a loving wife to Maurice V. Myers (deceased) and a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

A longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paulding, OH, Ruby served on various committees with very special friends. Flowers were a real passion of hers. She enjoyed socializing with friends through line dancing and with Red Hat ladies. Traveling to Florida and other fun places with her sister and brother-in-law was always a pleasure.

As a proud grandmother and later great-grandmother Ruby would often attend and cheer at many sporting events and other activities they participated in. Many dear memories for the grandchildren, they all will dearly miss her.

Preceding her in death were her husband Maurice V. Myers, married 23 years, a son, Ronnie Myers, and a brother-in-law, Cletus Welch.

Surviving are her two children: Cheryl (Hank) Nietert of New Haven, Indiana, and Roger (Donna) Myers of Scott; sister, Jeannie (Hockenberry) Welch of Massillon; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at St Paul Lutheran Church in Paulding.

Preferred memorials: St. Paul Lutheran Church or Van Wert Council on Aging.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.

