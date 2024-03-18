Several tornadoes hit south and east

VW independent staff

Here is a list of tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service to have touched down in Ohio on Thursday, March 14.

EF-1 in western Mercer County, west of Celina.

EF-1 in eastern Mercer County and western Auglaize County, west of Wapakoneta.

EF-3 beginning in southern Auglaize County near Fryburg, continuing through the Lakeview area in northern Logan County.

EF-2 in Darke County and Miami County. This tornado began in Indiana and additional information will follow after coordination with NWS Indianapolis. The National Weather Service is also investigating possible tornadoes in Adams and Jay counties in Indiana, that may have crossed into Mercer County.

EF-2 in central Union County near Broadway.

EF-1 beginning in central Delaware County, continuing through north central Licking County.

In addition, tornadoes were confirmed in Hancock, Seneca, Crawford and Richland counties.

Final details on these tornadoes, including track statistics and estimated maximum wind speeds, will be released as analysis continues over the next several days.