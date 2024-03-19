Barbara R. Silance

Barbara R. Silance, 80, of Scott, graduated to Heaven on Monday, March 18, 2024, after a brief illness.

She was born March 14, 1944, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, to the late James F. and Dorothy (Fogle) Tanner. Barbara was married to Charlie T. Silance Sr., who preceded her in death. She worked at Balyeat’s Coffee Shop for 39 years where she was the pie baker. She was also an avid reader and loved being with her family. Her faith was front and center in her life and she loved the Lord with all her heart.

She is survived by her daughter, Lorelei L. Davies; sons: Charlie T. Silance Jr., Thomas E. (Sherrie) Silance; brother, Timothy E. (Judy) Tanner of Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers, James Tanner Jr. and Earnest Tanner; sons, Roger A. Hoffman Jr., David C. Hoffman and Brian E. Hoffman; grandson, Zackery Hoffman, as well as her son-in-law, Clark A. Davies.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Harvest Field Church, Scott, with Pastor Jeff Miller presiding. Burial will immediately follow in Scott Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Harvest Field Church Building Fund.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

To share in Barbara’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.