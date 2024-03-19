MP Lions offering BBQ chicken dinner

Submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Middle Point Lions Club is holding a barbecue chicken dinner on Sunday, April 28. The dinner is carryout only and tickets must be purchased in advance to guarantee a dinner. Tickets are $12 per dinner.

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and can be picked up at the Lincolnview Elementary School entrance. Tickets may be purchased from any Middle Point Lion, or by calling Lion Micah at 419.605.2706.

The dinner includes a barbecue chicken half prepared by Fat Kid BBQ, potato salad, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll, cookies and a bottle of water.

Proceeds help the Middle Point Lions Club provide scholarships for Lincolnview High School seniors.