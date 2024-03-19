Myers hired as new Crestview principal

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education didn’t have to go far to find a new high school principal.

Monday night, the board hired current Director of Curriculum/Instruction Mimi Myers as principal. She was given a two-year administrative contract, effective August 1, plus up to 10 additional days of compensation for transition purposes. Myers will replace Dave Bowen, who announced in January that he will retire at the end of the current school year after 36 years in education, 33 with the Crestview Local Schools.

Mimi Myers

“I am very excited to step into this role to continue serve the students and staff and the Crestview community,” Myers said. “I’ve been lucky – Dave Bowen has been my mentor for 11 years and they’re big shoes to fill but I’m ready to fill them. I know the staff very well and I know the students very well and I was actually born and raised in Convoy so Convoy’s always been home.”

A pair of resignations were accepted by the board: Katelynn Sutter, elementary teacher (seven years) and Deb Ebert, bus driver (two years).

The board heard from head wrestling coach Jake Sawmiller, who introduced a pair of wrestlers, Ayden Martin and Gavin Grubb, who both qualified for state as alternates, a first in the short history of Crestview’s wrestling program. The board later extended congratulations for their accomplishments, and the board also congratulated the girls basketball team for making it to the state semifinals.

Board members also heard a brief presentation from ECC Principal Casey Dowler and Miranda van Rooyen, retired senior volunteer program director of the Area on Aging 3, on the ECC volunteer program. They said the goal of the program is to fill the intergenerational gap between students and seniors.

“Our volunteers can be parents, grandparents or community members,” Dowler said. “Sometimes they’re in the classroom setting, sometimes they’re working with small groups of kids or sometimes they’re working individually with students as well.”

She also said the goal is to double the number of volunteers, which would take the number to between 15-20.

Board members Andy Perrott and Brad Perrott gave a facilities update and briefly touched on possible future plans, including potential reconfiguration of such things as traffic flow to the high school and elementary school, moving athletic diamonds and a possible community center. More updates will come at future meetings.

In other business, the board learned:

Staff appreciation week is scheduled for May 6-10.

The district will maintain affiliation with Van Wert County Career Connections for the 2024-2025 school year.

Prom will be held from 7:30-10:30 p.m. April 27, and after-prom will be sponsored by the Optimist Club of Van Wert.

The board also accepted a $2,000 donation from Gary Painter for two senior scholarships.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 15, in the multipurpose room.