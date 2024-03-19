Random Thoughts: boys state tourney

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers completely around the 102nd annual boys basketball state tournament, which begins this Friday.

Finale

It’s the finale of the state boys tournament as we know it. Next year, it won’t be 12 games in three days at one location. Instead, it’ll be state semifinal games at various locations around Ohio, then seven championship games, presumably at UD Arena, over the course of two or three days.

I’m still a little sad over the change. To me, it seems so special having all of the games over three days at one venue. But after this weekend, those days will be history.

Local flare

Lima Central Catholic and Ottawa-Glandorf will represent the area, along with Russia. Best of luck to all three of those teams in the tournament.

Private/parochial vs. public

If you’re keeping track, there are 10 public schools and six private/parochial schools in this year’s tournament.

The public schools: Berlin-Hiland, Russia, Richmond Heights, Ottawa-Glandorf, Preble Shawnee, Shelby, Maysville, Delaware Hayes, Centerville and Toledo Whitmer.

The private/parochial schools: Lima Central Catholic, Harvest Prep, Lutheran East, Ketting Alter, Youngtown Ursuline, and Cleveland St. Ignatius.

Honestly, I’m not sure the private/parochial vs. public thing is truly a big deal anymore, simply because almost all public school systems offer open enrollment now.

Poll champions

Just one of the four Associated Press poll champions will play at the state tournament – Ottawa-Glandorf, in Division III.

Cincinnati Moeller (Division I), Rocky River Lutheran West (Division II) and Toledo Christian (Division IV) all lost in their respective regional finals.

Another interesting fact – all four No. 2 Associated Press teams will play in the state tournament – Cleveland St. Ignatius (Division I), Shelby (Division II), Lutheran East (Division III) and Russia (Division IV).

None

There are zero teams at state that are undefeated. There are just two one-loss teams – Russia and Delaware Hayes, both 27-1.

Centerville

Centerville had never qualified for state before 2021. Now, the Elks are making their fourth straight appearance. Centerville won the Division I title in 2021, finished as the runner-up in 2022 and lost in the semifinals last year.

UD Arena

What a great venue for state basketball. It’s literally right off Interstate 75, has plentiful free parking and is a basketball-only arena. I really think the OHSAA hit a home run when moving the tournament there. If you’ve not been there, you may not understand.

There are a couple of knocks – it’s not centrally located (fine for people in this area, not so much for people in northeast or southeast Ohio) and getting out after games can be a challenge as there’s no traffic control in the lot and it quickly becomes a free-for-all.

But overall, to me, St. John Arena and UD Arena are the best spots for state basketball.

