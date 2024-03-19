Today’s primary ballot features few races, no issues

Today is primary election day locally and throughout Ohio. The polls are open between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The ballot may be light locally, but today is primary election day. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. In Ohio, the primary election is held in March during presidential election years, instead of the traditional May primary.

In Van Wert County, Republican voters must decide between incumbent Van Wert County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum or challenger Lucas Myers, with the winner claiming the commission seat, as no one filed to run as a Democrat or as an independent.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Representative Bob Latta is seeking to retain his Fifth District Congressional seat. He’s being opposed by Robert Owsiak Jr.

Meanwhile, Matt Dolan, Frank LaRose and Bernie Moreno are seeking the GOP nod for the U.S. Senate race.

The following local officeholders are running unopposed during today’s primary and during the November election: Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield, County Commissioner Stan Owens, County Prosecutor Eva Yarger, Clerk of Courts Cindy Mollenkopf, Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, County Recorder Kim Hughes, County Treasurer Jeff McIntosh, County Engineer Kyle Wendel and County Coroner Scott Jarvis. No Van Wert County Democrats filed petitions seeking any of those seats.

Republican State Representative Roy Klopfenstein of Haviland is running unopposed in today’s primary, but he’ll be challenged in November by Magalene Markward of Van Wert, who’s running unopposed on the Democratic ballot. Klopfenstein defeated Markward in the race for the 82nd District seat in 2022.

While Donald Trump has already clinched the 2024 Republican nomination for U.S. President, his name will appear on local ballots, along with Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The only names to appear on Democratic ballots are President Joe Biden and former presidential candidate Dean Phillips, and Terri Jamison and Lisa Forbes for Supreme Court Justice.

There are no local or statewide issues on today’s ballot.

According to Pam Henderson, Director of the Van Wert County Board of Elections, 1,257 registered voters cast in-person ballots during the early voting period, which ended at 5 p.m. Sunday. She also said 151 ballots were mailed out and as of Monday afternoon, 127 had been returned.

In order to vote, you be a registered voter and you must present a valid photo identification: