Training exercise

Van Wert Elementary School recently served as the host location for Ohio Tactical Team response to active threats training. The Ohio Tactical Officers Association trained the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Glandorf Police Department, Ottawa Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office on a 16-hour course equipping tactical teams and personnel to effectively manage active threat situations, primarily focusing on saving lives. The program merges evidence-driven principles with hands-on tactics, concentrating on critical decision-making, the lawful use of force and de-escalation strategies, all while addressing human behavior under extreme stress. Photos submitted