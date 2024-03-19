Union Township Trustees meeting moved
Submitted information
The Union Township Trustees meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 28, has been moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27.
POSTED: 03/19/24 at 3:39 am. FILED UNDER: News
