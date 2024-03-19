Zacharias stripped of priest title

VW independent staff

TOLEDO — A man who served at several northwest Ohio churches, including St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, has officially been stripped of the title of priest.

Michael Zacharias, 56, is currently serving life in prison for sex trafficking. He was sentenced last November, after a federal jury previously found him guilty of five counts of sex trafficking following a two-week trial in May. The crimes occurred between July, 2005 and August, 2020, when he was arrested by the FBI and placed on administrative leave by the Diocese of Toledo.

Michael Zacharias

On Monday, the Diocese issued a statement on the official dismissal of Zacharias.

“The Diocese was recently informed that the Holy Father has imposed upon Zacharias the perpetual penalty of direct dismissal from the clerical state (returning him to the lay state), for the sexual abuse of minors and other reprehensible immoral behavior,” the statement read. “The Holy Father alone has the authority to impose this penalty of direct dismissal from the clerical state when the case warrants such an action.”

“With the imposition of this penalty, it is my hope and prayer that healing for victims may continue and justice be restored, as we remain vigilant in confronting evil,” Bishop Daniel Thomas said in the statement.

Zacharias served in Van Wert from July, 2007 until August, 2011. Some of the acts included in the indictment occurred at the Van Wert parish. He also served at churches in Toledo, Fremont and Findlay.

Evidence presented during his trial, including the testimony of victims and family members, established that Zacharias met the victims when they were underage parochial school students through his affiliation with their school. The evidence showed Zacharias served as a respected member of the clergy for more than 20 years, while exploiting his victims over extended periods as they developed opioid addictions and criminal records.