AAA3 shares April 8 eclipse tips

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The April 8 total eclipse is less than three weeks away and the Area Agency on Aging 3 is advising seniors to be prepared for the rare event.

The Area Agency on Aging 3’s office will be closed to the public Friday, April 5, through Tuesday, April 9, and will reopen on Wednesday, April 10. Staff will be working remotely and will be accessible, but be prepared for poor internet and cell service.

AAA3 also said it’s best to schedule important activities before Friday, April 5 or after Tuesday, April 9. In addition, it’s best to plan ahead and have adequate supplies of prescriptions, gasoline, food and hygiene items and oxygen, if necessary, by April 4 or sooner to avoid crowds, shortages, etc.

AAA3 is urging seniors to establish a backup plan for any routine services such as personal care, homemaking and home delivered meals.

The eclipse will cross the state in a 124-mile path from southwest to northeast, passing through all of Van Wert County, along with areas like Lima, Wapakoneta, Kenton and Findlay.

The Ohio Emergency Management agency is warning Ohio residents to be prepared as they believe the area will be flooded with visitors who want to experience the eclipse. This may include: