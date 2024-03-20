Improv show coming to the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

In a world often weighed down by stress and turmoil, the simple act of laughter can be a powerful antidote. Recent studies have revealed the myriad of benefits that comedy and laughter bring to both physical and mental health, reinforcing the age-old adage that laughter truly is the best medicine.

Van Wert Live has asked, and the responses have been heard loud and clear: One of the most requested genres is comedy. This Spring already we are bringing the comedy legend Jay Leno to the Niswonger stage on March 23. This show is almost sold out and is sure to be a night of fantastic laughter. Jay Leno is the recipient of many honors, including Emmy, People’s Choice, and TV Guide awards, just to name a few. This No. 1 Late Night Show host takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday.

Whose Live Anyway is coming to the NPAC on April 18. Photo submitted

Then on April 18 “Whose Live Anyway?” takes the stage. The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are proud to present their new improv tour: Whose Live Anyway?

Experience 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage!

Whose Live Anyway? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages are welcomed, but please note that some “PG-13” language will be used during the Whose Live Anyway? Performance.

“Laughter is an instant vacation.” – Milton Berle. As we navigate the complexities of the modern world, let us not underestimate the transformative power of laughter. Embracing humor and comedy not only enriches our lives but also nurtures our health and well-being. Even more

laughter is in store for fall of 2024 at the Niswonger.

Stop out to the Niswonger from Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for in person or call at 419.238.6722. Get your ticket 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.