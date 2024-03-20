O-G’s White named Ohio Mr. Basketball

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Senior Colin White of Ottawa-Glandorf High School was named 2024 Ohio Mr. Basketball on Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

White has helped lead the Titans to the OHSAA state tournament all four years of his high school career. They will face Canal Winchester Harvest Prep at 5:15 p.m. Friday in a Division III state semifinal. He was a first-team All-Ohio selection as a sophomore and junior, with this season’s honors being announced next week.

Ottawa-Glandorf High School senior Colin White was named Ohio Mr. Basketball Wednesday. OHSAA photo

White, who is committed to play college basketball at Ohio State, becomes the second Western Buckeye League player to win the coveted award. Jamar Butler of Lima Shawnee was the winner in 2004.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East senior Jesse McCulloch was the runner-up and Garfield Heights sophomore Marcus Johnson finished third. Other finalists included Malvern senior J’Allen Barrino, Shelby senior Alex Bruskotter, Westerville South junior Kruz McClure, Cincinnati Winton Woods senior Tyler McKinley, Louisville senior Hayden Nigro, and Camden Preble Shawnee senior Mason Shrout.

In the statewide voting process conducted by members of the OPSWA, three points were awarded for first place, two for second and one for third. White had 81 points and McCulloch had 59 points.

Now in its 37th year, the prestigious Mr. Basketball award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted on by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.

Ohio Mr. Basketball Winners

2024 – Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf

2023 – Devin Royal, Pickerington Central

2022 – Gabe Cupps, Centerville

2021 – Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2020 – VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge

2019 – Samari Curtis, Xenia

2018 – Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington

2017 – Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South

2016 – Xavier Simpson, Lima Senior

2015 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2014 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2013 – Marc Loving, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

2012 – Justin Fritts, Mentor

2011 – Trey Burke, Columbus Northland

2010 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2009 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2008 – William Buford, Toledo Libbey

2007 – Jon Diebler, Upper Sandusky

2006 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2005 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2004 – Jamar Butler, Lima Shawnee

2003 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2002 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2001 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2000 – (tie) Tony Stockman, Medina; Chester Mason, Cleveland South

1999 – Emmanuel Smith, Euclid

1998 – William “Sonny” Johnson, Garfield Heights

1997 – Kenny Gregory, Independence

1996 – Jason Collier, Springfield Catholic

1995 – Damon Stringer, Cleveland Heights

1994 – Aaron Hutchins, Lima Central Catholic

1993 – Geno Ford, Cambridge

1992 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1991 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1990 – Bob Patton Jr., Youngstown Liberty

1989 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber

1988 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber