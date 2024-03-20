O-G’s White named Ohio Mr. Basketball
COLUMBUS — Senior Colin White of Ottawa-Glandorf High School was named 2024 Ohio Mr. Basketball on Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
White has helped lead the Titans to the OHSAA state tournament all four years of his high school career. They will face Canal Winchester Harvest Prep at 5:15 p.m. Friday in a Division III state semifinal. He was a first-team All-Ohio selection as a sophomore and junior, with this season’s honors being announced next week.
White, who is committed to play college basketball at Ohio State, becomes the second Western Buckeye League player to win the coveted award. Jamar Butler of Lima Shawnee was the winner in 2004.
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East senior Jesse McCulloch was the runner-up and Garfield Heights sophomore Marcus Johnson finished third. Other finalists included Malvern senior J’Allen Barrino, Shelby senior Alex Bruskotter, Westerville South junior Kruz McClure, Cincinnati Winton Woods senior Tyler McKinley, Louisville senior Hayden Nigro, and Camden Preble Shawnee senior Mason Shrout.
In the statewide voting process conducted by members of the OPSWA, three points were awarded for first place, two for second and one for third. White had 81 points and McCulloch had 59 points.
Now in its 37th year, the prestigious Mr. Basketball award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted on by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.
Ohio Mr. Basketball Winners
2024 – Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf
2023 – Devin Royal, Pickerington Central
2022 – Gabe Cupps, Centerville
2021 – Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
2020 – VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge
2019 – Samari Curtis, Xenia
2018 – Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington
2017 – Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South
2016 – Xavier Simpson, Lima Senior
2015 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School
2014 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School
2013 – Marc Loving, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit
2012 – Justin Fritts, Mentor
2011 – Trey Burke, Columbus Northland
2010 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland
2009 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland
2008 – William Buford, Toledo Libbey
2007 – Jon Diebler, Upper Sandusky
2006 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill
2005 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill
2004 – Jamar Butler, Lima Shawnee
2003 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
2002 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
2001 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
2000 – (tie) Tony Stockman, Medina; Chester Mason, Cleveland South
1999 – Emmanuel Smith, Euclid
1998 – William “Sonny” Johnson, Garfield Heights
1997 – Kenny Gregory, Independence
1996 – Jason Collier, Springfield Catholic
1995 – Damon Stringer, Cleveland Heights
1994 – Aaron Hutchins, Lima Central Catholic
1993 – Geno Ford, Cambridge
1992 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior
1991 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior
1990 – Bob Patton Jr., Youngstown Liberty
1989 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber
1988 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber
