United Way holds Cupcake Wars

Submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County recently held its sixth annual Cupcake Wars event. This year the Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) won with their impressive display put together by First Financial Bank and Brad Harsha.

Cupcake Wars is an event where United Way agencies and local bakers put together a display that represents the agency. This year’s displays were the most creative to date.

Votes were cast in person during the event, and virtually throughout the weekend. Half of the proceeds went back to the agencies, while the other half went to the United Way. During the event collections of cupcakes were also sold in order to raise money for the agencies.

Here is a small snapshot of the recent Cupcake Wars. Photos submitted

Each agency brought forth a cupcake to be judged by the three judges who attended the event. Mitch Price, Main Street Van Wert Executive Director; Melissa Emmons, Crumb Coat LLC, and Weston Thompson, Van Wert Live judged the cupcakes on both presentation and taste.

CHP’s baker Haley Rettig of The Baker’s Table claimed victory by a narrow margin with a Banana Toffee Caramel cupcake. Both competitions earned the winning agency an additional sponsorship thanks to First Financial Bank.

During the event, Jamie Ramos, Executive Director of Haven of Hope spoke at the event of the benefits they receive as a United Way Agency. She spoke of both the monetary benefits Haven receives through grants and donations, and of the promotion and awareness that is also provided by United Way.

Furthermore, the judges spoke of the favorite characteristics of both cupcakes and of the community. Praising the community and the United Way for its compassion, and the cupcakes for their creative presentation and delicious flavors.