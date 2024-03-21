Board OKs 4-year contract for Mendenhall

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Longtime Lincolnview Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall will continue in that role, following approval of a new contract. By a 4-1 vote, the Lincolnview Board of Education agreed to a four-year contract for Mendenhall, August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2029. The lone “no” vote was cast by Mark Zielke. He did not offer an explanation before his vote.

In other personnel matters, the board accepted the retirement resignations of superintendent secretary/EMIS Coordinator Kay Cavinder, bus transportation secretary Cindy DuVall, and cook Linda Wilson, and the resignation of special education teacher Kirstie Elfreich.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder shares an update with the school board. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Board members approved Kim Snyder-Lott as a substitute secretary, Matt Lautzenheiser as a custodian and Al Arnold as a volunteer track coach.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Jeff Snyder said work is progressing on the renovation and addition project and she shared a tentative timeline.

“Tenative dates for the special ed suite, we’re looking at April 2,” Snyder said. “The library STEM lab, we’re looking at April 19. We can’t take occupancy until everything is done and inspections are done.”

Snyder also said furniture is expected to arrive in early May and he said the new space should be ready for full use in time for the next school year. He also said because of the building project, the district earned a “Golden Shovel Award” from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce.

The board learned 69 students may go through kindergarten registration with the potential to grow to the low 80s.

During his report, Mendenhall told the board that this year’s prom is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, at the Jr. Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The board also heard a brief presentation from play director Chad Kraner and cast members of the recent production “Tons of Money.”

Approval was given for FFA students, under the supervision of advisor Jordan Dues, to attend the State FFA Convention May 2-3 in Columbus.

A pair of anonymous donations were accepted by the board, one for $420 to benefit the Class of 2024 and the other for $1,000 for the “Lancer Way Scholarship” for graduating seniors.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.