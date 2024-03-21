Celina woman hurt in head on crash

VW independent staff

OHIO CITY — A Celina woman was flown for treatment, after her car was hit head on by a semi-truck near Ohio City.

According to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Ohio 81, near U.S. 127 in Liberty Township at approximately 1:15 p.m. Thursday. A 2012 Honda Civic driven by Joan I. Gilleo, 65, crossed the center line and collided with a 2023 Kenworth tractor trailer.

Gilleo had to be extricated from the car and was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Ohio City EMS. She was then flown by Lutheran Air to Fort Wayne. Her condition is unknown and the crash remains under investigation.