Goedde School students pitch in to help tornado victims

Van Wert School at the Goedde students load supplies into a truck bound for the Indian Lake region. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert School at the Goedde students and staff packaged up nearly 400 meals along with clothing and supplies from the Goedde Boutique and delivered them to the Lighthouse at Indian Lake in Russells Point Wednesday morning, following the devastation caused by the March 14 EF-3 tornado that left a trail of severe damage the Indian Lake region, including Lakeview, Russells Point and Orchard Island.

Students spent several hours assisting community members in unloading and sorting donated items, as well as distributing meals and water to homes, clean-up crews, and first responders in the affected area in Logan County, just over an hour southeast of Van Wert.

“Volunteerism is a huge part of what we do at Van Wert School at the Goedde and is what makes our school so special,” said Van Wert School at the Goedde Director, Rhonda Cunningham. “Our purpose behind all is to show our kids that even though you don’t know somebody who was affected by this, there’s always somebody who needs help and in doing so, it allows our students to practice social skills, build self-esteem, develop empathy and learn many perspectives from the tragedy that struck the Indian Lake communities.”

In addition to the students and staff at the Goedde, Sherry Boroff, a paraprofessional at the Van Wert Early Childhood Center, partnered up with JAR Animal Rescue and led the charge to collect water, personal hygiene supplies, cleaning supplies, and pet food, for the residents of Logan County.

Boroff parked an enclosed trailer at Lee Kinstle’s early Saturday morning, and, within hours, the trailer had to be upgraded to a Penske truck, due to the overflowing generosity from the Van Wert community members and businesses.

“I am continuously humbled and proud of our students, staff and community,” Van Wert City Schools Superintendent Mark Bagley. “Having experienced the destruction and despair of such a calamity in the past, it is truly heartwarming to see our community step up and help others in a time of need.”