Lincolnview hosting donkey basketball

Submitted information

New rodeo stars will be born during the wild and crazy Dairyland Donkey Basketball Show being held at Lincolnview High School, starting at 7 p.m. March 29.

It’s basketball played on real live donkeys and it will be wilder than a rodeo and funnier than a circus. Local students, staff, and community members will be riding, so come out and see someone you know try to ride a donkey and play basketball at the same time. It’s a thrill a minute, a spill a minute. Laugh as you’ve never laughed before at the wild and crazy Donkey Basketball Show.

This show is being sponsored by the Lincolnview Class of 2026 to raise funds for prom and class trips. Advanced tickets are $7 for those elementary age and above. Tickets can be purchased in the Lincolnview High School Office during school hours or electronically by scanning the QR code found on the school’s website or various social media platforms.

In addition to the donkey show, the Lancer Pep Band will be performing at intermission. Free donkey rides for the kids will be available as will concessions, a 50/50 raffle, and 3-point shooting contest.