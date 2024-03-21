Logan County officials give storm update

Submitted information

The Logan County Emergency Management Agency, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Russells Point Police Department, Washington Township Police Department, Indian Joint Fire District, Lakeview Fire Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and additional safety service partners continue to assist the greater Indian Lake community following the March 14 EF-3 tornado.

Logan County Emergency Management Agency

The Logan County EMA continues to coordinate with utility providers to restore electric, gas and cell services to those affected in the greater Indian Lake community. Natural gas service is planned to be restored to Orchard Island today in the late afternoon. Expect a natural gas smell as service is restored to the island and the public should not be alarmed.

Last Thursday’s tornado caused devastating damage to the Indian Lake region. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Additionally, debris management is being addressed with several drop-off locations accepting various types of debris. Follow Logan County EMA on Facebook to view the drop-off locations, times, and types of debris being accepted.

Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Russells Point Police Department, Washington Township Police Department

Law enforcement officers continue to focus on safety and security in the areas of Moundwood, Waterbury, Orchard Island, Russells Point, Midway and Lakeview as recovery efforts continue. Law enforcement personnel will remain on patrol 24 hours a day in residential and business areas by vehicle and on foot to deter those who want to take advantage of residents as they heal. Law enforcement reminds people to be vigilant of scams and report them to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Portable street lights will remain in operation from dusk to dawn to illuminate the areas of the Geiger Home Trailer Park, Midway, Orchard Island and the area of Westview Street in Russell Point. Road closures and detours remain in place as crews work to clear debris and open up roadways. Efforts are underway to open U.S. 33 within the coming days to alleviate congestion on secondary roadways. Motorists are also reminded to drive with caution as several traffic signals and traffic signs have been damaged or not in operation. Additionally, motorists should be mindful of school buses as school has resumed.

Indian Joint Fire District, Lakeview Fire Department, Indian Lake EMS Joint Ambulance District

Fire and EMS personnel continue to answer calls for service. To avoid a potential fire, the public is asked to not burn debris and to utilize sanctioned dump sites to discard materials.

Miscellaneous Information/donations

A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) has been established at 337 E. Main St., Russells Point, and at 165 E. Lake Street, Lakeview, where information on county, local government, and community resources can be obtained. Donations of building materials can be dropped off at the Russells Point Municipal Building, 433 Ohio 708, Russells Point, and all other donations can be taken to the Indian Lake Community Church, 120 Orchard Island Road, Russells Point. Monetary donations can be made to the United Way of Logan County at uwlogan.org.

The public is asked to call 911 for emergencies and utilize the Logan County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch phone number at (937) 592-5731 for non-emergencies.