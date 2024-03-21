Man accused of vandalizing library appears in court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A man accused of causing damage at Brumback Library late last year will undergo a second competency evaluation.

Todd Bruseau, 48, of Van Wert, appeared for a motion for competency during a hearing held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a second competency evaluation and said another hearing will be held after the second evaluation.

Bruseau is facing two counts of vandalism, both fifth degree felony charges. He allegedly used a flag pole to break two windows on the front of the W. Main St. library in mid-November, and he’s accused of causing damage to several bubble lamps and glass to a flood light. Early damage estimates totaled several thousand dollars. He’s entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

A number of other hearings were held between Thursday, March 14, and Wednesday, March 20. Judge Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Sentencings

Tyree DeWitt, 32, of Delphos, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $155 and court costs for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony.

Gavin McMichael, 19, of Van Wert, Attempted Trespass in a Habitation Where a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, F5 – sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center and any after care program, three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for attempted trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present, a fifth degree felony. In addtion, he must undergo a mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Arraignments

Larry Wilson, 54, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. April 3.

Mauro Dejesus-Lopez, 42, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 10.

Plea changes

Joshua Hurles, 44, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to sentenced to two years of community control, four days in jail with credit for four days already served, and 30 days jail at a later date. He must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial monthly probation fees and court costs.

Karia Slone, 31, of Ohio City, entered a plea of guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging her with criminal mischief, a first degree misdemeanor. She was sentenced to one year of community control, must possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, and was ordered to pay court costs.

James Mihm Jr., 29, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Jarod Delgado, 39, of Van Wert, changed his plea to no contest to an amended charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 24.

Heaven Thomas, 26, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Jessica Thompson, 38, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Andrew Cavanaugh, 36, of Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. April 24.

Terrance Landwehr, 25, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 24.

Judicial release

Amy Bendele, 46, of Van Wert, appeared on her motion for judicial release from prison. Following the hearing, her motion was granted and the defendant was released from prison and placed on three years of community control, 100 hours of community service, and 30 days in jail at later date. She is to have no alcohol or drugs without prescriptions, undergo random drug screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment and drug court evaluation, and was ordered to pay costs and monthly probation fees.

Waiver of jury trial

Thomas Medford, 43, of Ohio City, signed a waiver of jury trial in open court. A bench trial is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday, March 25. He’s charged with OVI, a fourth degree felony.