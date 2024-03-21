VWCO Sheriff’s Office part of new program

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — An executive order signed by Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday establishes a statewide program to recognize law enforcement agencies that voluntarily meet or exceed Ohio’s new standards for professional excellence.

Led by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board, the new Ohio Collaborative Law Enforcement Accreditation Program will certify law enforcement agencies that implement a series of nearly three dozen state standards reflective of best practices in law enforcement. Although several other states have law enforcement accreditation programs, Ohio’s program is the only state-administered program in the nation that does not charge law enforcement agencies to participate.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office has been chosen for a new program. VW independent file photo

“You can’t put a price on professionalism in public service,” DeWine said. “Every citizen in Ohio deserves to live in a community where its police force is guided by the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and excellence. Accreditation instills public trust and confidence in policing practices, and by offering this new program for free, we’re making accreditation attainable for all agencies no matter how big or small.”

Law enforcement agencies that participate in the Ohio Collaborative Law Enforcement Accreditation Program must meet 31 policing standards that address various core responsibilities in law enforcement such as professional conduct, bias-free policing, crisis intervention, and community engagement. Standards also address policies surrounding criminal arrests, use of force, vehicular pursuits, appropriate policing of youth, patrol practices, record and evidence management, agency wellness, and career development.

“The goal of the new Ohio Collaborative Law Enforcement Accreditation Program is to create meaningful, attainable, and sustainable standardization for Ohio law enforcement,” said Karen Huey, DPS assistant director and chair of the Collaborative. “Establishing an accreditation process also increases transparency for the community and furthers trust in law enforcement practices.”

Participation in the program is voluntary but is anticipated to be widespread, creating largely uniform policing practices across jurisdictions statewide. The new program will eventually expand to allow multiple levels of accreditation to meet the needs of Ohio’s more than 900 diverse law enforcement agencies.

“The new accreditation program highlights the importance of implementing minimum standards to enhance public trust and promote effective policing across the state,” said Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Donna Harrass. “This certification will give law enforcement agencies policies and procedures that prioritize community engagement and professionalism. The Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police stands ready to assist agencies in completing the accreditation process.”

“The sheriffs of Ohio are proud to participate in this certification program which, when fully implemented, will provide a baseline for our profession,” said Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Bob Cornwell.

The rollout of the program will take place in two rounds. The first round will operationalize the program by focusing on 10 agencies of various sizes located throughout the state. One of those agencies is the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Below is the full list of agencies.

Dayton Police Department

Dublin Police Department

Fairborn Police Department

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office

Sidney Police Department

Springfield Police Department

Stark County Sheriff’s Office

University of Toledo Police Department

Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office

After this first round of accreditation, the program will open to all law enforcement agencies across Ohio.

The new accreditation program expands on a separate program – the Ohio Collaborative Law Enforcement Certification Program – which has certified more than 600 law enforcement agencies on specific best practices regarding use of force and law enforcement recruitment, hiring, and screening. Agencies certified through this program were also encouraged to attain certification in several optional best practices. All certification standards are considered mandatory for accreditation.

The Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board was created in 2015 to strengthen law enforcement’s relationship with the public. It works in coordination with the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services and consults with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police.