WT Honor Society holding 5K run

Submitted information

The Wayne Trace National Honor Society is holding a 5K (or one mile walk) on Saturday, May 11, at the Payne ball park across from Payne Elementary School. Registration will begin at 7:15 a.m. and the race still start at 8 a.m.

The 5K is being held to raise money for Jayce Pierce, the son of Justin and Kylie Pierce and a student at Payne Elementary. He was diagnosed at age four with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (also known as DMD). Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a rare genetic condition that is characterized by progressive muscle damage and weakness. While there is still no cure, there have been many advancements in the management of Duchenne.

In the summer of 2023, the FDA approved gene therapy for boys ages four and five. As a result, Jayce was treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus last December. He has since had weekly follow-up visits in Columbus and a short hospital stay. Because of the ongoing medical expenses, the WT NHS is donating its 5K proceeds to Jayce and his family.

Registration forms are available at the Wayne Trace Jr./Sr. High School building, on the Wayne Trace website, or on Facebook. The registration forms are due back to the Wayne Trace High School by Monday, April 15 if you want to be guaranteed a t-shirt. Local businesses who have not already been contacted can also sponsor the event by calling the Wayne Trace High School, 419.622.5171 extension 229.

Anyone with questions about the 5K, should email klopfensteinj@waynetrace.org or call Joni Klopfenstein (ext. 229) at the Wayne Trace Jr./Sr. High School.