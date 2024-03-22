Eugene F. Price

Eugene F. Price, 88, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday evening, March 20, 2024, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born on July 21, 1935, in Willshire, the son of Russell Timmis and Isabel (Brown) Price, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Margaret A. Brinkman on August 8, 1959, and she survives in Van Wert.

Other family members include his five children, Brian (Sue Boroff) Price of Van Wert, Brenda (Brian) Sinn of Convoy, Russell (Lora) Price of Beavercreek, Rodney (Sherri) Price of Spring Arbor, Michigan, and Jennifer Price of Fredericksburg, Virginia; a sister, Sharon L. Bartz of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, plus one expected in July.

Eugene retired from Aeroquip Corporation with 37 ½ years of service. He had served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and family campfires at Marble Lake near Quincy, Michigan. Eugene also enjoyed old World War II movies, raising steers, the many family get-togethers and especially gardening. He could grow anything and loved sharing his produce with family and friends.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Lisa Heath and the staff of CHP Hospice and the nurses at Vancrest.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Haddix officiating. There will be calling hours 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.