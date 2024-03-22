Local Council on Aging helping seniors

VW independent staff/submitted information

Established through House Bill 33 of the 135th General Assembly and administered by the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) and the Van Wert County Commissioners, the Healthy Aging Grants program is providing support for local aging services that focuses on helping Van Wert seniors age 60 and older to stay healthy, live longer and to maintain their independence.

Through this funding, the Van Wert County Council on Aging will be offering a food assistance program in the form of $100 vouchers that can be used at Save-A-Lot in Van Wert. Criteria to be eligible for this program is as follows:

Seniors would need to provide proof that they are a Van Wert County resident age 60 or older.

Not currently enrolled in a government provided home delivered meal service.

Must have income of 225 percent of federal poverty level or less, which is $33,885 annually ($2,823.75 a month) for a household of one and $45,990 ($3,832.50 a month) for a household of two. Income must be verified through benefit letters, bank statements, IRS 1099 forms, and a previous year’s IRS 1040 individual tax return form. Income will include fixed income, employment income, supplemental income, and retirement income.

Income exceptions may be able to be accommodated for those with extenuating circumstances, such as having a chronic health condition in which the medical bills from the condition consume a great portion of the person’s income.

Voucher cards will be limited to one per person and will be distributed to the first 100 qualified applicants.

To apply for the voucher card, eligible seniors will need to stop by the Council on Aging on Fox Road, Van Wert, and complete a simple application. Please bring appropriate information so your residency and income can be verified for calendar year 2023.

The Van Wert County Council on Aging is a 501c3 charitable organization that operates its programs and services without regard to race, color, and national origin in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The Van Wert County Council on Aging is a United Way partner agency.

For further questions, contact the grant recipient administrator, Kevin Matthews at 419.238.5011.