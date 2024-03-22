New DAR members

Isaac Van Wart Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently inducted two new members. Pictured are from left to right are Chapter Regent Deb Hardeman, inductees Kimberly Dick Robbins and Nancy Bowen Ellzey, Chapter Chaplain Nancy Smith, and Chapter Registrar Mickey McConahay. If you are a woman 18 years or older and can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, you are eligible for membership in the National Society DAR. Visit www.dar.org. Photo submitted