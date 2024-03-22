Norma Jean Bowen

Norma Jean Bowen, 83, of Ohio City, passed away Wednesday evening, March 20, 2024, at Homestead at Towne Center of Van Wert.

She was born on April 11, 1940, in Ohio City, the daughter of Hugh V. Ainsworth and Martha Helen (Wiseman) Ainsworth, who both preceded her in death. She married Raymond Edwin Bowen on August 30, 1961, and he preceded her in death on December 26, 1998.

Family survivors include her children, Kelly (Sid) Taylor of Van Wert, Jeff (Melanie) Bowen of Ohio City, Kathy Banks of Ohio City, Karla Prichard of Rockford and Billy Zolman of Orlando, Florida; 11 grandchildren, Amber Bowen, Amy (Chuck) Slone, Ashton (Josh) Iles, Audrey Bowen (Casey Moke), Corey Bowen, Carson Bowen, Emily (Johnny) McGinnis, Chloe (D.J.) Kunkler, Sophie (Jake) Horner, Emma Prichard and Ellie Prichard; 10 great-grandchildren, Myla Horner, Freya Kunkler, Grayson Wollet, Max Klender, Hugh Voisard, Rhyse Moke, Mia Wollet, Zach Wollet, Landon Wollet and Haley Prine; a brother-in-law, Bill Carr of Ohio City, and two sisters-in-law, Debbie Ainsworth Owens of Ohio City and Joan Ainsworth of Ohio City.

Norma was a 1958 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and worked at Roundy’s of Van Wert in the bakery. She attended the Ohio City Community Church of God. Norma enjoyed cooking, baking, her neighbors, grandkids, cats, and flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son-in-law, Chris Prichard; four brothers, Thomas H. Ainsworth, John D. Ainsworth, Edwin Ainsworth and Mark A. Ainsworth; three sisters, Donna L. Ainsworth, Martha Sue Ernie and Annie Carr, and two sisters-in-law, Linda Ainsworth and Portia Ainsworth.

There will private services for the family at a later date. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

The family would like to extend special thank-you to Rona Dellinger and Dr. Sells Office, Everheart Hospice, the Homestead Towne Center Memory Care Unit, and Debbie Bigham.

Preferred memorials: the Ohio City Food Pantry.

