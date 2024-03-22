Van Wert Fire Department handled fewer calls in 2023

This May, 2023 at a home on second street was one of 17 structure fires in Van Wert last year. Bob Barnes/file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

2023 was a busy year for the Van Wert Fire Department, but not quite as busy as 2022.

According to the department’s recently released annual report, the Van Wert Fire Department responded to 2,121 calls for service last year, reflecting a decrease from 2022, when the number was 2,241.

By far, medical calls made up the majority of runs in 2023. The department responded to 1,914 medical calls, representing 90.8 of all calls. There were 109 false alarms, false calls and good intent calls, 55 motor vehicle accident with injury calls, 46 hazardous conditions and 17 structure fires, not counting mutual aid fires. According to the annual report, total property damages were valued at $136,700 last year.

“Our department prioritized public safety, resulting in one civilian injury and no reportable injuries to our brave firefighters,” Fire Chief Jon Jones said in the report. “Our commitment to excellence is further underscored by our average turnout time (dispatch to en-route for all incidents) of 2:54, showcasing our swift and decisive response to emergent and nonemergent situations. For fire calls, our average response time (dispatch to arrival) was seven minutes and 16 seconds, encompassing both city and out-of-town mutual aid responses.”

The department currently operates with 18 on-duty firefighters and 10 reserves, all under the leadership of the Chief Jones, who noted the department has maintained the same personnel levels for the past 50 years.

The report also shows members of the department logged 4,019 training hours in 2023, 2,123 hours of physical fitness and 161 technical rescue hours.

The annual report notes the Van Wert Fire Department maintains a diverse fleet of apparatus and equipment, ensuring readiness and reliability. The fleet includes:

• Three engines rescues (pumpers): these units are prepared to respond to fires with precision and power.

• Two ladders (aerials): providing essential access and rescue capabilities.

• One tanker: critical for firefighting in areas without hydrant access.

• Three advanced life support ambulances (medics): equipped with advanced life-saving equipment for swift and effective patient care delivery.

• One grass engine: tailored for combating field fires, essential for rural firefighting.

• Four staff vehicles: supporting the needs of the chief, officers, utility requirements, and educational outreach.

• One boat: essential for water-based rescue operations.

• One hazmat/confined space rescue trailer: equipped to handle hazardous materials incidents and confined space rescues.

• One ATV: facilitating access to remote and challenging terrain.

• One fire prevention trailer: mobilizing educational efforts to promote fire safety and prevention.

“Despite the challenges faced, our fleet maintains an average combined age of 16.4 years for our front-line apparatus,” the chief said. “The department is currently awaiting the delivery of a new engine, scheduled for the second quarter of 2025, to replace E3. Additionally, plans are underway to order a new ambulance in 2024 from our local ambulance company Braun, with an estimated delivery in 2026.”

“These updates ensure our fleet remains modern and capable of meeting the evolving needs of our community,” he added.

While looking at the remainder of 2024, the chief said the department has some lofty goals.

“Our goals include completing inspections for 25 percent of our 590 occupancies and increasing our presence in community schools to enhance fire safety awareness among students and staff,” Jones said. “This proactive approach aims to foster a culture of fire prevention and preparedness, ultimately reducing the likelihood of fire incidents and ensuring the safety of our community members.”