Car-truck crash

No injuries were reported after this two-vehicle accident on S. Washington St., near the entrance of Brewed Expressions. It occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Both vehicles were southbound when the car failed to see a box truck and struck the back of the truck. The car suffered major damage and the truck appeared to have no damage. The Van Wert Fire Department’s EMT squad happened to be near the accident and stopped to see if their services were needed. The Van Wert Police Department investigated the accident. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer