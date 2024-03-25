Eclipse meeting set for this afternoon

VW independent staff

The final Van Wert County eclipse planning meeting will be held at 1 p.m. this afternoon (Monday, March 25), at the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.According to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, final preparations and updates for the April 8 eclipse will be presented during the meeting.

Van Wert County is directly in the path of the rare eclipse. While the total eclipse itself will last 3-4 minutes, the entire event will last 3-4 hours from start to finish.