Elks donation

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $200 to the Van Wert County Council on Aging. The money will help support the COA’s 12th annual designer purse bingo fundraiser scheduled for Friday, June 14. The agency will use the donation to purchase designer handbags which will be displayed and used as bingo prizes throughout the fundraiser. The Council on Aging transports seniors to medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies or social service appointments free of charge and has served Van Wert County senior citizens for 43 years. Without these vital services, many seniors would be forced to enter long-term care facilities. Mary Weisman, Lodge Chaplain is shown presenting the check to Kevin Matthews, Executive Director Council on Aging. Photo submitted