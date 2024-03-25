Local gas prices below statewide average

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 20.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 25.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 22.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.02 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.72 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.45 a gallon.

Self-serve regular at Party Mart on S. Washington St. in Van Wert was $3.28 per gallon on Sunday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Locally, gas prices are under the statewide average and range from 3.26 per gallon at Pak-A-Sak Marathon on S. Shannon St. to $3.39 per gallon at Brookside Marathon on W. Main St. and Tyler’s Short Stop Sunoco on E. Main St.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon today. The national average is up 27 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 8.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline rising for four straight weeks, which isn’t uncommon for this time of year. What is uncommon is the number of attacks on Russian oil refiners; attacks which could have ripple effects worldwide if they continue,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Russia could see more capacity impacted by the attacks, forcing it to buy such products on the global market, pushing prices up everywhere. With oil prices now under more pressure and attacks potentially increasing on Russian refiners, we could be in for a few more weeks of rising prices. Significant as well is the fact that Americans are now seeing inflation again at the pump with prices higher than they were a year ago.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

March 25, 2023: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

March 25, 2022: $4.03/g (U.S. Average: $4.24/g)

March 25, 2021: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 25, 2020: $1.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

March 25, 2019: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

March 25, 2018: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

March 25, 2017: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 25, 2016: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

March 25, 2015: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 25, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)