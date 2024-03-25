Vouchers offered for cat spaying/neutering

CONVOY — Public Vet, formerly known as the Neuter Scooter, will have a spay and neuter clinic for cats on Saturday, April 20, at Convoy Community Center.

The cost of spay and neutering is $100 but Van Wert County Humane Shelter is offering a limited number of $20 vouchers for Van Wert County residents only that will reduce the price to $80. You must be pre-registered to pick up a voucher at the shelter during open hours. Other services are available for additional charge. Got to Pub.Vet.com to registered.