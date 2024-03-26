VW may ban recreational pot dispensaries

Recreational marijuana is legal in Ohio but those who want to indulge may not be able to purchase it within the Van Wert city limits.

The topic of recreational marijuana dispensaries was addressed by Mayor Ken Marward during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council. Markward reminded council that when medical marijuana became legal in Ohio in 2016, a city law was passed that prohibited medical marijuana dispensaries in Van Wert. Monday night, Markward recommended that city council approve a similar ban on recreational marijuana dispensaries.

Council President Thad Eikenbary suggested council members take some time to consider the request and to gather feedback from city residents and he assigned it to the Judiary and Annexation Committee. Committee Chairperson Judy Bowers agreed with gathering input from city residents and said the matter will be discussed further during the April 22 meeting of city council.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said there have been inquiries about recreational marijuana dispensaries within the city limits and he noted if council wants to prohibit them, it would be best to act on it before someone purchases property and opens a store.

Meanwhile, the state legislature is trying to finalize laws about recreational marijuana licensing and revenues generated, and Law Director John Hatcher said he expects state lawmakers to finish the decision making process by the end of June.

Any law passed by city council would not affect marijuana grown at home. Currently, Ohio law states up to six cannabis plants may be cultivated at home for personal use. By a 57-43 percent margin, Ohio voters approved recreational marijuana during the November, 2023 general election.

Later in Monday night’s meeting, Second Ward Councilman Jordan Dettrow wondered aloud about the use of marijuana in city owned parks, a question that was answered by Hatcher.

“Treating marijuana in a park would be the same as treating alcohol in a park,” Hatcher stated. “Because it is city property, council can regulate that how they see fit. Now that the subject has come up, Ms. Bowers is going to have something on it on April 22 it might be a decent time to consider discussions with your constituents on that as well.”

After a brief discussion, council members unanimously decided to have Hatcher prepare legislation banning marijuana consumption not just in city parks, but at all city owned properties. The legislation is expected to go through three readings.

Check Wednesday’s News page for more information on other council actions during Monday’s meeting.