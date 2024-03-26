John Calvin Lloyd Jr.

The family of John Calvin Lloyd Jr. is honoring the life of this remarkable man who left us on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the age of 89. Surrounded by his loving family, John passed peacefully at Hearth and Home of Van Wert.

John was born on February 1, 1935, in Delphos, and was married to the love of his life, Mary Ellen (Ritchie), for 66 years on their farm in Venedocia.

He is survived by his children, Jill Lloyd-Crucini (Mario) of West Lafayette, Indiana, Jeff (Kelly) Lloyd of Venedocia, and Tim (Laura) Lloyd of Milan, Ohio. A doting grandpa to six, Jason (Danielle and great-grandchild, Gabrielle) and Chelsey Lloyd, Christopher and Gabriel Crucini, and Haley and Logan Lloyd. John’s greatest joy was his family.

A man of strength from a young age, John attended Howe Military School of Howe, Indiana, from 1949 to 1953. While there, he found a passion for wrestling, football, and boxing, coining the name ‘Punchy,’ to those who knew him best. John later wrestled at Ohio State University in 1953 (Go Buckeyes). Carrying out his fiery spirit, he went on to serve in the United States Army Reserve respectfully and was named Van Wert County’s first-ever Veteran of the Year in 2017. Following his service, John went on to work for Aeroquip in Van Wert for 34 years.

A life served for others, John held many roles in the community through his leadership with the Boy Scouts and helped found the Venedocia Lions Club as well as the Spencerville Bearcat Wrestling program.

His humble accomplishments were matched by his big heart. John served as a Clerk for Jennings Township while beautifying Van Wert County with his Master Gardener skills and handmade Christmas lights.

John was most noted for his love for Jesus. A proud member of Salem Presbyterian Church of Venedocia, John fulfilled his role as a trustee, in addition to lending his hand to Venedocia Memorial Park, constructing its exquisite gardens as a peaceful sanctuary for everyone’s loved ones.

A man of wisdom with a knack for storytelling, John touched many lives. His legacy lives on as a generational farmer, with a deep love for God’s country.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen (Ritchie) Lloyd; his parents, John Calvin, Sr. and Gwendolyn (Lewis) Lloyd; eldest sister, Betty Thompson (Clark ‘Dinger’), and twin sister, Joan Shellene (Kent).

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28 at Salem Presbyterian Church of Venedocia, with Pastor Tom Emery officiating. Burial will follow at Venedocia Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Salem Presbyterian Church of Venedocia.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Venedocia community, along with Beverly Coil Grimes, friend and caregiver, and Kelly Rostofer, housekeeper, and Hearth and Home for their compassionate care.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.