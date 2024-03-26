The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2024

Lightning knocks 1220AM off the air

VW independent staff

If you’re tried to tune in WERT 1220AM but hear nothing on your radio, there’s a reason for that.

The radio station’s tower took an early morning direct lightning hit on March 14, which damaged a part needed to transmit the station’s programming. Station owner Chris Roberts said he’s waiting for a replacement part to arrive.

All is not lost – WERT transmits the exact same local programming on the FM side of the dial, at 104.3.

POSTED: 03/26/24 at 3:53 am. FILED UNDER: News