Lightning knocks 1220AM off the air

VW independent staff

If you’re tried to tune in WERT 1220AM but hear nothing on your radio, there’s a reason for that.

The radio station’s tower took an early morning direct lightning hit on March 14, which damaged a part needed to transmit the station’s programming. Station owner Chris Roberts said he’s waiting for a replacement part to arrive.

All is not lost – WERT transmits the exact same local programming on the FM side of the dial, at 104.3.