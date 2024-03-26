Roundup: tennis, baseball, softball

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Ayersville 1

The Cougars opened the 2024 season with a 4-1 victory over visiting Ayersville on Monday.

Van Wert won all three singles matches. At first singles, Keaton Foster defeated Lucas Dennie 6-0, 6-1 and at second singles, Aaron Reichert topped Cody Hammersmith 6-1, 6-1. Jaymison Moyniham won at third singles, posting a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Ashtyn Schierer.

Ayersville’s first doubles team defeated Caleb Bledsoe and Devon Story 1-6, 6-3, 6-1. The second doubles team of Fletcher Smith and Kaedyn Swander won by default.

“It was nice to go outside and play against someone other than ourselves for the first time this year,” head coach Eli Alvarez said. “Ayersville was a good test for us. Coach Sobecki is laying a solid foundation with that program. There were a lot of positive takeaways from this match and we’ll use everything we learned as a teaching moment for our kids as we get ready for WBL on Thursday at Kenton.”

Baseball

Van Wert 9 Spencerville 1

SPENCERVILLE — Van Wert plated seven runs in the first inning and the Cougars went on to enjoy a 9-1 season opening victory at Spencerville on Monday.

Hayden Davis doubled and drove in a pair of runs in the first inning, Sam Houg and Kaydin Doner had back-to-back RBI singles. Kaden Shaffer tripled and drove in Hayden Dowler in the third and the next batter, Briston Wise singled in Shaffer.

Shaffer, Davis and Houg each had two hits and Shaffer and Davis each finished with two RBIs.

Houg pitched five innings and allowed just three hits while striking out nine and walking two. Dowler pitched the remaining two innings and didn’t give up a hit while striking out two.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Lincolnview on Wednesday.

Softball

Archbold 7 Crestview 2

CONVOY — The season opener didn’t go as hoped for Crestview, as the Lady Knights lost to Archbold 7-2 on Monday.

Violet Dirr went 1-3 with two RBIs and Kaylee Mollenkopf also chipped in with a hit.

Crestview will host Miller City on Wednesday.